Israeli delegations bask in UAE glow, even as details few

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Another plane full of Israeli business people excited about their newfound access to the United Arab Emirates has touched down in Dubai this week. It’s the latest whirlwind trip seeking to cash in on a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the countries. However, like the normalization agreement itself, inked on the White House lawn last month to great fanfare, the steady stream of statements from big-name Israeli investors and moguls descending on Dubai are ebullient, but thin on details. Erel Margalit, founder of Jerusalem Venture Partners, a venture capital fund, toured the skyscraper-studded Dubai International Financial Center for meetings with Emirati officials, investors and entrepreneurs on Tuesday.