Janesville man faces arson charges after fire at brother’s home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville man faces arson charges after police say he started two fires at his brother's home.

Alexander Logue, 29, Janesville, also faces multiple other charges in the case.

The Janesville Police and Fire Departments were called about 7:30 a.m. Monday at 3314 Ruger Avenue.

Two fires were located near the home, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

One was in a trash container in the driveway, and the second was located near a porch area to the rear of the home. Part of the home was damaged by the fire, however it was put out before it could engulf the residence.

Investigators say the resident told them he had been contacted by his brother, whom he had been having an ongoing dispute with.

His brother made reference to coming over to the man's residence near the time the fire was reported, and to tell the police that “he did it."

Police say the man's brother, Alexander Logue, also sent a text message to his brother indicating he was at home in the 1000 block of Bennett Street, and that he was armed. Logue told his brother that he would “take out the first uniform that showed up at his house and send them to the morgue.”

Logue was taken into custody and a loaded handgun was recovered.

Police say Logue told the officers that he considered shooting them. Logue also made statements that he had “Molotov Cocktails” inside of his home.

A search warrant was obtained, and inside officers found several homemade Molotov cocktails.

A long rifle was also seized from the residence. Evidence from Logue’s residence match evidence collected at the arson scene on Ruger Avenue.