Jones fights for survival in Alabama as Tuberville coasts

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is urging voters to look at his record and not what he called Republican distortions about him. Jones says he does not want to defund the police or take away people’s guns, despite what some in the GOP claim. Jones is considered the most endangered Democrat in the Senate and is facing Republican Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville is a former college football coach whose message has been heavy on support for President Donald Trump. The race will test whether Democrats can make inroads in the Deep South and if Jones’ 2017 win was a fluke or a sign that Democrats can win in areas once thought impossible.