Madison mayor to donate raises to city, local nonprofits

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she is donating the increase in her salary for 2020 and 2021 to the city and local non-profits.

In a blog post today, Rhodes-Conway wrote that balancing the budget has asked a lot from city staff in a year when small business owners are struggling to keep the doors open, employers are laying people off, households are facing housing and food insecurity, parents are coping with virtual learning and more.

So, she says it’s only fair that the mayor’s office does its part to help balance the budget.

Rhodes-Conway said that several months ago, she directed the finance staff to transfer $50,000 from the 2020 office budget to support fall youth employment programs and to cut 5% of the mayor's office’s 2021 budget.

Rhodes-Conway said she can't simply cut her salary because the city has an ordinance that prevents a sitting elected official from changing their own salary during their term.

