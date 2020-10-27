Man charged in vandalism during Madison protest challenges photo evidence

MADISON (WKOW) - The latest person to be charged with Madison vandalism connected to protests of racial inequality in policing tells 27 News photo evidence released in his case fails to tell the whole story.



"It feels like something dishonest is going on," Sasha Clemente, 21, of Madison tells 27 News.



A criminal complaint against Clemente includes a photograph of a man wielding a spade. The photos also include the man poised to use the spade to strike windows of the Madison City County Building June 23. The photos also show the man finishing his strike, and near the building as flames can be seen. Authorities say an arson fire was set at the building. On this same morning, police say a state senator videotaping protesters near the Capitol was attacked, and two Capitol statutes were pulled down by protesters and damaged. Clemente is charged with additional, felony crimes in connection to the damage to the statutes, and authorities say surveillance images also support those charges against Clemente.



But Clemente disputes what authorities maintain about the government building's damage.



"There's picture evidence being cited and those pictures, I feel if the pictures I was provided were shown to the press, anyone who looked at me and then looked at the pictures could clearly see, that's not Sasha," Clemente says.



And the person who organized a GoFundMe page to help raise Clemente's bail goes further. "The charges are bogus and politically motivated," Nil Sedai writes on the social media page.



Clemente has yet to show 27 News the photos provided to him. He says he wants to consult with an attorney before providing additional information.

The complaint against Clemente in the building damage case includes information from an interview conducted by an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. "Interviewed an individual...who positively identified the suspect...from surveillance images," the complaint states. The interviewed person is not identified in court documents.

Clemente is free after $1,000 bail was posted. He has scheduled court hearings next month in both felony crime cases. When Clemente was first charged last week in connection to the damage to the statues, a warrant was also issued for his arrest. Clemente tells 27 News he surrendered to authorities when he became aware of the charges through news media accounts.



Court records says the photos of the building being damaged were taken by a bystander who became a confidential informant. "The photographs are in color, but do not have a date or time stamp," the complaint says. "Det. Fahrenbruch is certain the photographs were taken immediately before, during, and after the arson to the City County Building. Det. Fahrenbruch knows of no other incident wherein damage consistent with what is depicted in the photographs took place," according to the complaint.



Surveillance images have played a huge role in Dane County prosecutors charging more than a dozen men and women with vandalism and other crimes associated with protest activity since May.



