School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say two people have been killed in a highway crash between a school bus and a utility service vehicle. The crash happened Tuesday on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee. Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost.” Director of Schools Amanda Pritchett told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children. It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus.