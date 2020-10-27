Packers donate grants to two Madison based nonprofit groups

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday announced that the organization is donating five social justice grants of $50,000 each to nonprofit organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee, as part of the team’s ongoing pledge to support social justice and racial equality in Wisconsin communities.

Two of the five grants are going to Madison based nonprofit groups, 100 Black Men of Madison Inc., and Urban League of Greater Madison Inc.,.

“Our players and the Packers organization remain committed to doing our part to address the pervasive issues of racial inequality and social injustice in our communities,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are proud to contribute to these nonprofit organizations who are working every day to create and enhance access to education and economic opportunities and develop communities where children, adults and families can grow and thrive.”

100 Black Men of Madison Inc., the Madison chapter of the national organization 100 Black Men of America Inc., was established to make positive differences in the lives of area youth, especially African American males, through mentoring, education, health and wellness and economic development programs.

The group seeks to serve as a beacon of leadership by utilizing their diverse talents to create environments where children are motivated to achieve, and to empower people to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic and social fabric of the communities they serve. They aim to improve the quality of life within their communities and enhance educational and economic opportunities for all.

Urban League of Greater Madison Inc.’s mission is to ensure that African Americans and other community members are educated, employed and empowered to live well, advance professionally and contribute to the common good in the 21st century.

The organization provides education and enrichment programs for youth; demand-driven career development programs for adults; and economic development programs that include home ownership, entrepreneurship development, financial empowerment, and other community building initiatives.