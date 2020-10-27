Pecatonica middle, high schools to go virtual until Nov. 9 after positive COVID-19 test

BLANCHARDVILLE (WKOW) -- The Pecatonica Area School District's middle and high schools closed Tuesday morning after officials were told of a person testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came in a Facebook post from the school district earlier in the morning.

The post does not specifically mention the coronavirus or COVID-19 by name, but Dr. Jill Underly, the school district's administrator, confirmed to 27 News that the closure was due to a COVID-19 positive test.

Students in grades six through 12 were dismissed at 8:30 a.m. per district policy so officials could begin contact tracing. Younger grades were not affected.

The middle and high schools will begin virtual instruction Wednesday, Oct. 28 and return to in-person instruction on Nov. 9, Underly said.

"Parents, keep an eye on your email for updates," the school district said in the post.

School districts across southern Wisconsin have wrestled with how to best manage and respond to positive cases of the coronavirus, with many going virtual for extended periods after finding a positive case.