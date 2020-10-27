President Trump says to expect red wave on November 3

WEST SALEM (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in West Salem near La Crosse on Tuesday evening. He told supporters to expect a surge for Republicans on Tuesday.

"You're gonna see a red wave like they've never seen before and they saw a very big one. I'll tell you what. They got a glimpse on... four years ago because that was... I remember they said. Where did these people come from? Where did they come from?" said Trump

The president will be back in the state for an event in Waukesha on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Mosinee tomorrow.