Statewide Silver Alert issued for Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man last seen over the weekend.

Authorities said Edward A Matarrese hasn't been located since 7 p.m. on Sunday. He was at his son's home in Franklin, Wis.

Matarrese drives a silver 2002 Buick Century with Wisconsin Military plate: 63485M.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 165 pounds. Edward has brown eyes, gray hair and is balding on top. He was wearing a blue hat, red windbreaker style jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you know where Matarrese is, call New Berlin Police at (262) 782-6640.