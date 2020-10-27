Sunshine paired with cool temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - After days of cloudy, rainy, even snowy weather... the sunshine returns Tuesday.

Areas in southern Wisconsin received the first measurable snowfall of the season Sunday or Monday.

Totals from these days show mid-southern Wisconsin received anywhere from 0.5" - 0.1", southern counties near the border received 0.2" to a trace of snow and northern southern Wisconsin received up to 1" of snow.

Light snow leaves the forecast, although cooler temperatures stay.

Highs in the low 40s are expected Tuesday. After Tuesday, highs will warm a bit to values anywhere from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Although warmer, these temperatures are still below what we normally feel this time of year. It feels more like November than October.

When it comes to sunshine, it doesn't just make a return Tuesday. It continues to shine every day this week. Sunniest days look to be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (Halloween).