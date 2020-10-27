Town of Prairie du Sac upgrades HVAC for safer in-person voting

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- With COVID-19 still a risk, municipalities are doing everything they can to make in-person voting as safe as possible.

The airborne nature of the coronavirus means being inside in a poorly ventilated space raises risks of infection.

That's why Town of Prairie du Sac officials decided to do a high tech upgrade to their HVAC system similar to what hospitals use, just on a smaller scale.

"They say all the time that outside is better than in, so how can you make the inside more like the outside," Janine Godfriaux-Leystra, Chair of the town board, said.

The system brings in outdoor air to dilute the conditioned indoor air and disinfects it all with a uv light while it goes through the system.

"By installing the ventilation system you're lowering the concentration of any potential sars virus that's floating in the air and in turn by lowering it you're lowering your exposure time as well," Nick Agopian, with RenewAire, the company that provided the equipment, said.

Prairie du Sac officials say while they want to make sure voters are safe, another big concern of theirs is poll workers.

"The youngest one is in the early sixties, the oldest is over 80 so everybody that is working that day is actually in the higher risk area," Dick Nolden, Town Clerk said.

While this upgraded HVAC system replicates the natural ventilation of the outdoors to reduce the risk of airborne transmission, officials did not stop there to make the risk as small as possible for voting in-person on election day.

"We have sneeze guards to prevent direct contact we also have some backup PPE equipment that the folks over at Sauk Prairie Hospital loaned us," Godfriaux-Leystra and Nolden said.

All of that coupled with mask wearing and constant disinfecting, they're hoping to have a smooth election day.

Even with the advanced system, town officials will be strictly enforcing mask wearing.

While the hvac system helps reduce the risk of spread, the manufacturers said it's only part of the puzzle along with mask wearing and social distancing.