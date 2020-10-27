Vaults, sorting rooms keep your ballot secure until election day

MADISON (WKOW) -- With over 1.4 million absentee ballots already returned to local clerk offices, you might be wondering where yours is kept until election day.

With mail-in and in-person absentee voting underway, some have raised concerns over the security of where ballots go as election officials can only start counting them at 7 a.m. on November 3.

In Madison and several other municipalities, ballots are kept in a locked secured room. The Madison City Clerks office keeps ballots in a vault and then transfers them daily to a sorting room.

“We treat these envelopes like gold and we treat each of them with special care because it’s important to us that each is counted,” said Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Madison’s city clerk.

When ballots are dropped off or delivered by the post office they come in security bags with an evidence seal to make sure no one can tamper with them. Then, election officials go through their check-list to make sure the ballot includes signatures by the voter, witness, and includes the witness’s address. They do not open the envelopes until election day.

The sorting room in Madison used to be the city council chambers but now it’s transformed where dozens of volunteers work to sort tens of thousands of ballots, a process Witzel-Behl says will take hours on election day.

“The reason we have these alphabetical is to make it more efficient to check everyone into the poll book on election day,” she said.

Securing ballots in rooms like the one in Madison is new this year with more than 115,000 people in the city requesting to vote by mail and because they need enough space to socially distance poll workers due to the pandemic.

Witzel-Behl says so far about 86% of the ballots they sent have already been returned, nearly 100,000 ballots.

"We are triple checking your ballot even before election day so your envelope is ready to be counted and processed by election day.”