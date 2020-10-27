Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A record surge in coronavirus cases has pushed hospitals to the brink in the border cities of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, confronting health officials in Texas and Mexico with twin disasters in the metropolitan area of 3 million people. Health officials are blaming the spike on family gatherings, multiple generations living in the same household and people under 40 going out to shop or conduct business. The crisis — part of a deadly comeback by the virus across the U.S. — has underscored how closely connected the two cities are economically, geographically and culturally, with lots of people routinely going back and forth across the border to shop or visit with family.