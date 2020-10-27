‘Voice’ co-stars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani engaged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “Voice” co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani went from competing reality show judges to engaged to be married. The country star and the pop star announced their engagement Tuesday on social media. Shelton wrote on his Instagram post that Stefani had saved his year and his life when she said yes to his proposal. A representative for Shelton confirmed the couple recently got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. They have also recorded duets together, including “Nobody But You,” which just won a CMT Music Award last week.