“We can prevent deaths”: Gov. Evers urges people to stay home, limit interactions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers asked everyone in Wisconsin on Tuesday to not make unnecessary trips and to reduce the number of people they're interacting with because of the continued spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"Limit your social interactions to a circle of five," he said Tuesday. "That means five total, not five at a time."

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said though the state is continuing to break records, she expects this is not the high-water mark.

"This is going to get worse before it gets better, which is why we all need to take every precaution we can because these actions are how we stop the spread and make sure Wisconsin gets back on the right track." she said.

Evers and Palm both said people shouldn't go to gatherings with anyone outside their immediate family or household.

Even though many people are making plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Evers' request didn't carve out exceptions for holidays.

"Don't have people at your home who are outside your immediate household," he said. "We can prevent deaths of people in Wisconsin by staying home."

Evers said he believes most Wisconsinites are being careful and following pandemic precautions, but he said there are also people who aren't and are choosing to not wear masks or limit their interactions.

"It ruins it for everyone else," he said. "We need folks to stop treating this virus as something that's only happening to other folks in other places."