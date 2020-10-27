Wisconsin Historical Society dedicates library reading room to former Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin officials are honoring the career of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

After becoming the first woman to be appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1976, Chief Justice Abrahamson went on to serve four 10-year terms. Her 43 years as a justice, and the first female chief justice, amounted to the longest term in Wisconsin’s history. Abrahamson retired in 2019 after she announced the year prior that she was being treated for cancer.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Historical society wanted to honor her legacy. On Tuesday, they announced the dedication of the Wisconsin Historical Society Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson Reading Room.

Evers issued an executive order re-naming the reading room at the Historical Society after Chief Justice Abrahamson.

The Historical Society also unveiled a portrait of Chief Justice Abrahamson.