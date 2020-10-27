Woman injured in police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A Black woman injured in a police shooting in suburban Chicago says she begged officers to help her boyfriend, who was also shot and eventually died. Tafara Williams and Marcellis Stinnette, a Black man, were shot last week while in a car in Waukegan, north of Chicago. The officer who shot Stinnette was fired. Williams spoke to reporters Tuesday by Zoom from a hospital bed. Williams says she begged police rush Stinnette to a hospital. But she says they covered him up with a blanket instead,