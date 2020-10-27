World Championship Cheese Contest postponed to 2022

MADISON (WKOW) – The World Championship Cheese Contest planned for February in Madison has been postponed to March 1-3, 2022 for the welfare of its judges, industry volunteers and devoted attendees, organizers announced today.

“Contest leadership and our industry Contest Committee studied options for a 2021 event, interviewed judges and companies that support our contests with volunteers, and concluded that the industry would be best served by pausing the upcoming World Championship Cheese Contest until March 2022,” said Contest Chief Judge Jim Mueller.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) will present free, informative, online programming in the first week in March 2021 to promote quality cheesemaking and celebrate industry success in the over 60-year history of the Championship Cheese Contests.

“We look forward to carrying on the mission of our Championship Cheese Contests in March 2021 with online opportunities that illuminate the art of cheese evaluation and reflect the positive energy and promotional punch of these admired events,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, WCMA’s Contest Event Manager.

The World Championship Cheese Contest will return live and in person March 1-3, 2022 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The United States Championship Cheese Contest will follow on February 21-22, 2023.

For more information, please contact WCMA Events Manager Kirsten Strohmenger at 608-214-4290 or kstrohmenger@wischeesemakers.org.