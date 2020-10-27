Yemeni officials say armed men kill rebel official in Sanaa

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say armed men shot dead a rebel official Tuesday as he was heading to his office in the capital Sanaa. Hassan Zaid, who leads the rebel-run Youth and Sports Ministry, was the most senior Houthi official to be killed in more than two years. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s incident. But the Iranian-backed Houthis claimed without evidence that the Saudi-led coalition fighting them since 2015 was behind the killing. A spokesman for the coalition was not immediately available for comment. Yemen plunged into chaos and civil war when the Houthi rebels took over the capital in 2014 from the internationally recognized government.