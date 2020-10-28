AP Explains: Power shutoffs to prevent California wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s largest utilities have repeatedly staged power shutoffs this year to prevent their equipment from sparking wildfires during one of the worst fire seasons on record. Utilities are permitted to implement a public safety power shutoff during extreme fire conditions, often when gusty winds are predicted that could blow vegetation into power lines. The PUC says there have been about 40 since 2017, including one last year in Northern California that affected some 2 million people. Smaller outages continued this week as the state enters what is typically the most dangerous season for wildfires during a year of record-setting blazes.