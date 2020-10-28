Arrest made in 2008 kidnapping of New York Times journalist

NEW YORK (AP) — An Afghan man has been brought to the United States to face charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a journalist for The New York Times and two other men in Afghanistan. The charges against Haji Najibullah were in a six-count indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday. Federal authorities said in a news release that Najibullah had been brought from Ukraine to face charges including conspiracy and kidnapping. Authorities did not identify the kidnapping victims. But their description matched that of David Rohde and Tahir Ludin. Both escaped from a Taliban compound in Pakistan. Their driver was the third victim.