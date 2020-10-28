As virus surges in Wisconsin, GOP leader open to more aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he would be open to passing a second coronavirus aid package as coronavirus cases in Wisconsin surges.

Deaths from the coronavirus are nearing 1,900 in Wisconsin, and an outbreak on the University of Wisconsin football team caused it to cancel an upcoming game.

A new poll shows continued concerns about the virus heading into next week’s election.

Wisconsin hit record highs for new cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Tuesday. The numbers were high again Wednesday but short of new records,