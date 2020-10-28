Asian stocks mostly higher despite worries over virus cases

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly recovered from an early decline on worries about rising numbers of virus infections and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy. Japan’s benchmark fell but indexes in South Korea, Australia and China recouped earlier gains and rose moderately. The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has regional market players hesitant to make big moves. Stock indexes closed mostly lower on Wall Street. The optimism the coronavirus pandemic may be relatively brought under control has dissipated, as infections continue to rise in Europe. Few sectors are gaining amid the outbreak, such as communication and IT services.