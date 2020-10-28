Biden holds steady lead over Trump in final state poll before election

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to the Marquette Law School Poll released today.

Biden holds a 48-43 percent lead in the poll, the same as a month ago. Two percent said they would vote for Green Party Candidate Jo Jorgensen.

Eight percent are undecided or declined to provide an answer to the poll.

The margin of error is about 4 percent, according to poll Director Charles Franklin.

In other results, 41 percent of likely voters have already voted absentee.

About seven percent of Republicans say they are voting for Biden, while three percent of Democrats say they will vote for Trump.

