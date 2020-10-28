California utility slow to pull plug before wildfire erupted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California utility is defending its decision to avoid a widespread blackout before a fast-moving wildfire erupted in its area. Facing extreme wildfire conditions this week, Southern California Edison pulled the plug on only 30 customers to prevent power lines from sparking a blaze. A spokesman says winds hadn’t reached the level where safety shutoffs were implemented, although more were put in place later. Two Orange County fires are still burning after forcing some 100,000 people from their homes. Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric this week cut power to some 350,000 customers. Fires did erupt but were contained without serious damage.