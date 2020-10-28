Collins, Gideon clash in final debate before Election Day

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon clashed over attack ads, health care and Supreme Court nominations in their final debate before Election Day. Gideon, speaker of the Maine House, sought repeatedly to link Collins with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump, urging Mainers to vote for change. Collins told voters she’s been hard at work during the pandemic while Gideon adjourned the House and focused on her campaign. The final debate was the first to feature the two leading candidates squaring off one-on-one in a costly race that could help determine which party controls the Senate.