Community testing site in Janesville expected to close early Thursday due to high demand

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A community-wide COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College is expected to close early Thursday as weekly allotment of tests is nearly gone.

By end of Wednesday's testing, Wisconsin National Guard had administered 607 tests. The testing site is currently authorized to administer 900 tests a week, so only 293 more tests can be completed. Community members who plan to get tested on Thursday, Oct. 29, should plan to arrive early in the testing period which begins at 11 a.m. as they supply will run out quickly. Due to heavy traffic flow, the COVID-19 testing site can be accessed via Hwy 51 and Sunny Lane, as directed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second week in a row there will be an early closure.