Concerns over COVID-19 decline in latest Marquette Law School Poll

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democrats and Republicans are sharply divided in the fight against COVID-19 and some of their competing narratives on how the politicians have handled the pandemic could also be swaying voters in Wisconsin.

In the latest Marquette University Law School Poll, the number of voters who are worried about the pandemic dropped by five percentage points since September.

October's poll found 57% are very or somewhat worried about COVID-19 compared to 39% who are not very worried or concerned at all. Compared to September results 61% were very worried, 37% not worried at all.

The shift in opinion could be a number of factors. Some health professionals worry some are growing tired of the pandemic and not taking the virus as seriously since they haven’t contracted it.

This week President Trump has also held two rallies, a third will be on Friday, in Wisconsin telling thousands of supporters “we are rounding a corner” on COVID-19 when the state is not.

State health officials called the pandemic a “nightmare” situation as coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations skyrocket.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,439 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a former Democratic presidential candidate and longtime Independent from Vermont , is campaigning for Joe Biden and told 27 News the president’s rhetoric will backfire this election.

“We have a president who has rejected science, downplays the virus, holds rallies where people are not wearing masks....we need a president who believes in science to give us national guidelines on how to combat this terrible illness,” said Sanders.

On the other hand, Republican Congressman Bryan Steil is supportive of the president’s handling of the virus, but he distanced himself when asked whether or not he believes the state is “rounding a corner” on COVID-19.

“I’ll leave it to the medical experts to make the decision to when we have turned the corner and when we haven't,” said Rep. Steil. “What is key is that we ultimately defeat this virus and get our way of life back.”