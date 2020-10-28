DNR board signs off on firefighting foam regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin environmental regulators have approved an emergency rule restricting the use of firefighting foam in an effort to control pollution from PFAS chemicals. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Department of Natural Resources' policy board approved the rules on a 5-2 vote Wednesday. The rule requires foam testing facilities to treat foam with incineration, standard carbon filtration or a custom system approved by the DNR. If the treated water still contains detectable levels of 14 PFAS compounds, the facility will have to adjust the treatment system to make sure it is working properly. The department drafted the regulations in response to a law that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed in February that bans the use of firefighting foam except in emergencies and testing.