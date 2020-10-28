Doctor: UW Health should ‘dial back’ some care to focus on COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an interview on CNN Wednesday morning, a doctor at Madison's UW Health suggested the hospital should consider scaling down forms of care in the face of an overwhelming wave of COVID-19 patients.

The comment came from Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer.

"We have to think about turning the dial back on normal medical care because we're doing everything we can to take care of people who are suffering from COVID-19," Pothof said.

In the past week, Wisconsin has posted single-day records for new coronavirus cases confirmed through testing, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and deaths attributed to the disease.

"Hospital capacity is very high and even more worrisome, about 30% of those people who require hospitalization are requiring ICU level care," Pothof said. "It's just a really bad situation in Wisconsin right now."