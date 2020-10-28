Dodgeville schools go virtual until Dec. 1 after sudden increase of student and staff COVID-19 cases throughout district

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Dodgeville schools are switching to virtual instruction for the next month after six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

District Administrator Paul Weber notified families of the change in an email sent Wednesday.

"Within the past week, six Dodgeville staff members have tested positive for COVID-19," Weber wrote. "Many students and staff will now be asked to quarantine as well."

"We have seen a sudden increase in staff and student COVID 19 cases throughout the district," said Weber in a reply email to a follow up question by 27 News.

Online instruction begins for students on Thursday, Oct. 29, and will continue until the end of November. In-person instruction, according to the letter, will resume Dec. 1.

"This is not an easy decision and is made with a heavy heart," Weber wrote. "The staff and administration have done everything possible to keep in-person instruction a viable option."

Families will be notified if their child came in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, the email said.

District buildings will close to students, teachers and visitors until Nov. 12 so that the buildings can be cleaned. Offices in the buildings will reopen Nov. 2 so that parents can call and receive help with any questions.

Families with limited internet access should contact the school offices beginning Nov. 2.

Those needing food service should contact Chris Linder at (608) 935-3307 ext. 4070 or by email to clinder@draschools.org.