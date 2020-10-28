EU chief calls for common tests, tracing as virus surges

A top European Union official is urging the 27 member states to introduce common rules to test for the coronavirus and trace its spread to help prevent further damage to their economies. The appeal by European Council President Charles Michel comes as countries weigh tougher virus restrictions, including possible new lockdowns. Michel will chair an extraordinary summit of EU leaders on Thursday focused on the pandemic. He is also urging them to prepare for logistical challenges likely to plague the rollout of any vaccines, which he said could come by early next year. Michel told French radio Wednesday that Europe is “in a storm.”