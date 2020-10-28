Harley-Davidson jumps into electric bicycle market

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is jumping into the hot market for electric bicycles.

The Milwaukee-based company has unveiled a new brand known as Serial 1 Cycle Co., taking the nickname of Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle.

Serial 1 brand director Aaron Frank says the e-bicycle market is going gangbusters right now, largely due to COVID-19. Frank says people are looking for a safe way to exercise and get out of the house or are looking for a way to safely commute.

The electric bikes have a small motor and a battery that generates power assistance beyond just pedaling.