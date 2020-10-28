Hundreds of Muslims hold anti-France protest in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of activists from an Islamist political party have protested in Bangladesh’s capital against the French president’s support of secular laws that deem caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of speech. The protesters carried banners calling President Emmanuel Macron “the world’s biggest terrorist” and burned and beat an effigy of him. They also criticized Bangladesh’s government for not condemning Macron and France. In Islam, any depiction of Prophet Muhammad is prohibited. Wednesday’s protest in downtown Dhaka came a day after about 10,000 Muslims from another Islamist group called for a boycott of French products.