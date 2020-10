JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Harrison and Jefferson elementary schools in Janesville will return to in-school instruction beginning on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, the district announced Wednesday.

The two schools temporarily pivoted (Oct. 17 for Harrison, Oct. 19 for Jefferson) to online instruction due to the number of staff that had to quarantine after being identified as a close contact of someone who had a positive COVID-19 test result.