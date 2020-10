MADISON (WKOW) -- A judge would not reduce the bond for one of the men accused in the murder of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

Perion Carreon, 19, had a virtual court appearance Wednesday, where his attorney asked for a lower bond.

Carreon's bond will remain at $2 million.

Authorities said Scott was riding in a car on E Washington Ave. on August 11 when the driver was targeted, but the young girl was shot instead.