Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is vastly expanding its inquiry into whether New York is undercounting its coronavirus nursing home deaths. It is demanding detailed data on deaths of residents from hundreds of private facilities, regardless of whether they died in the home or in a hospital. The demand ratchets up pressure on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after months of bipartisan criticism that the state’s official tally of 6,722 dead at long-term care facilities is likely undercounted by thousands. A Cuomo spokesman called the request just days before the presidential election a politically motivated “sham” and a “scummy abuse of power.”