Lawsuit planned over hunting, fishing at US wildlife refuges

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An environmental group says the Trump administration is violating the Endangered Species Act by expanding hunting and fishing by 3,600 square miles on the national wildlife refuge system and national fish hatchery system. The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday filed a notice of its intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the nation’s 550 national wildlife refuges. The formal notice is a precursor to a lawsuit, giving the agency 60 days to respond. The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends government entities in lawsuits, had no comment.