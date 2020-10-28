Man accused of killing 2, stabbing officer faces new charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing two men in Green Bay last month and stabbing an officer in the face as he was being arrested has been charged with those offenses. Court records show that 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He faces eight other charges, three of which were tacked on Wednesday. If convicted, Lemus-Franco could face up to life in prison. Police say 37-year-old Gerson Alvarez-Franco and 30-year-old Jaime Lemus were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Sept. 28. Lemus-Franco fled before he was captured by officers, one of whom was stabbed in the face. The officer is recovering after surgery.