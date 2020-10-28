Meghan seeks to postpone trial in privacy suit against paper

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex is seeking to delay the January start of the trial in her privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper over its publication of excerpts from a letter she wrote to her father. The former Meghan Markle made the request ahead of a preliminary hearing on the case scheduled for Thursday, court documents said. The move comes after a ruling to allow a book on the the decision by the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, to step back from royal duties to be included in the case, opening up a new line of questioning. High Court Judge Mark Warby is set to consider the request during an online hearing Thursday.