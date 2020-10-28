NICU babies show off Halloween costumes

MADISON (WKOW) -- From R2D2 to spooky skeletons, and cookies and milk, a local hospital's tiniest patients are decked head-to-toe for Halloween.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter is putting on a Halloween Costume Contest for its NICU babies.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter says they made sure to follow COVID-19 precautions, and parents took the photos themselves.

All families who participate will receive a gift. The hospital says the photo with the most votes will win something a little special.