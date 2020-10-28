Platteville Police say victim woke up to man kissing them in bedroom

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Platteville Police are investigating a trespassing, assault incident that took place early Wednesday morning. Officers received a 911 call from from a victim who says they woke up to a stranger kissing them in their bed. The victim screamed to alert others in the house. The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with short blonde hair, wearing a blue mechanic type polo shirt. The suspect was last seen running west on Market Street before running into backyards towards Mineral Point.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Platteville Police Department at 608-348-2313.