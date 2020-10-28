Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is bringing the Trump administration’s anti-China campaign to Indian Ocean islands considered particularly at risk for what American officials allege is Chinese exploitation. Pompeo visited Sri Lanka and heads to the Maldives on Wednesday to press the two countries to be on guard against potential predatory lending and investment by China. Even before Pompeo arrived in Sri Lanka, China accused Washington of bullying. Pompeo is making his case less than a week before the election in which President Donald Trump is seeking to paint his rival, Joe Biden, as weak on China. Sri Lanka’s foreign minister though appeared unwilling to get involved in the spat with China, saying Sri Lanka is willing to cooperate with all friendly countries.