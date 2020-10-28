Quiet stretch of weather with variable temps

MADISON (WKOW) - It was a mild, quiet Wednesday in southern Wisconsin with most of the region reaching a high in the 50s.

Although, temperatures will take about a 10 degree dip in value Thursday.

A cold front associated with a low pressure system in Canada will push through the region overnight, bringing a switch in wind direction.

Winds will come from the north, ushering in cooler air. Thursday will also be a bit breezy at times, likely mid-morning and afternoon.

Clouds will also increase overnight, sticking around a bit Thursday. Yet, there will still be times of sun. Mostly sunny skies dominate this week.

High temperatures will for the most part continue to hit below the average high for this time of year, 54 degrees. That is, for the next five days. Highs are mostly in the 40s until next week when a warm-up strikes.

The Climate Prediction Center has southern Wisconsin under the 'above average' category in its 8 to 14 day temperature outlook.

There's even a chance for 60s degrees next week.