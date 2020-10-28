School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash



DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) --Officials say a school bus crashed in Tennessee, killing a 7-year-old girl and her driver and injuring others.

Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee.

Officials say there were 22 children on the bus. Five were airlifted to a regional hospital, and two were taken by ambulance.

Lt. Miller said Tuesday evening, "My sincere condolences to this community and to the family of the school bus driver and the family of the 7-year-old who was killed tonight in this crash."

The driver of the utility vehicle is being treated for minor injuries.