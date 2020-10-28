Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Long lines of voters in Tanzania are going to the polls for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. The populist President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa’s most populous and fastest-growing economies. The United Nations human rights office and others say his government has stifled dissenting voices, and a regional watchdog warns that security forces have created a “climate of fear.” Top opposition challenger Tundu Lissu survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and returned from exile earlier this year. Fewer major election observers will be watching.