‘The timeline is controlled by the virus:’ Rock Co. judge hopes to resume criminal trials in makeshift court

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Rock County judges propose to resume criminal trials in the county's job center building to use the facility's superior footprint compared to the courthouse to safely impanel juries.



Criminal justice system stakeholders Wednesday examined the job center's lay out to gauge its potential to host jury selections and trials. The job center's large meeting room featured jury chairs with six feet of social distance between them, long tables for the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys, and a witness stand that was not elevated.

As with many other Wisconsin counties, there have been no criminal trials conducted in Rock County since the pandemic's onset in March. The delay has taken a toll on crime victims. "They're upset, understandably so, that there isn't closure for them," Rock County Victim Witness Coordinator Andrea Ehret says.



"I've got cases right now that are speedy trial demands," Judge John Wood says of defendants wanting their opportunity to try to contest charges at trial.



Wood and Presiding Judge Daniel Dillon believe the job center will facilitate the safe conduct of trial for jurors and all parties.

A spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Rock County pushed plans to resume criminal trials from October to November. Even with the use of the job center's more spacious design, Dillon believes trials will not begin until December. "The timeline in controlled by the virus," Dillon says.

Surveys to potential jurors have been sent out in anticipation of trials resuming, and there's been a return of most of those surveys. Clerk of Courts Jacki Gackstatter says of nearly two hundred returned surveys, thirty six indicated an inability to serve as a result of coronavirus-related concerns or other reasons.



"There are a lot of people who are still willing to come in," Dillon says.

Dillon says people can get out of jury duty for COVID-19 related reasons.



"We take them at their word, if they tell us they have co-morbidity concerns, concerns about people living at home who may have compromised immune systems, other issues that could make it difficult for them to serve," Dillon says. "We will permit them to take a deferment."



"We're not asking for documented, medical reasons or anything like that," Wood says.

Rick Wietersen of the Rock County Public Health Department says the plan to stage jury selection and trials in the job center appears sound. Wood says as many as fifty-six prospective jurors could be assembled safely in the large meeting room. "I'm more concerned about the physical distance than I am about the capacity," Wietersen says.

Courtroom logistics come into play in reshaping the center facility to host trials. District Attorney David O'Leary points out tall jurors could potentially block others on the jury panel from seeing witness testimony, with no elevated jury box and witness stand. Rock County Sheriff's Office bailiffs say security in the makeshift room would need to involve shackled defendants in some cases, necessitating skirts draped around the sides of the court tables to keep jurors from seeing the restraints.

Judges remain confident the setting can be transformed functionally while protecting against the spread of the coronavirus. "Our health department is fully on board with the changes that we're making," Dillon says.



Dane County courts have also yet to resume criminal trials. Waukesha and Walworth are two of the counties in the state to stage trials during the pandemic. A plan must be approved by the judicial region's chief judge before any county's courts can resume having jury trials.









