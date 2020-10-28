Tiny patients celebrate Halloween with costume contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- You can now cast your vote for the UnityPoint Health- Meriter NICU Halloween Costume Contest.

The hospital's tiniest patients are celebrating Halloween in adorable costumes, including Yoda, a ladybug, and the classic combo of milk and cookies.

You can vote for your favorite Halloween costume by liking the picture on Facebook. The photo with the most likes on Saturday at noon will receive a prize.

UnityPoint Health- Meriter said COVID precautions were followed and parents took the photos themselves.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE POST AND VOTE!