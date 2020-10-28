Tokyo festival opens with grueling boxing ‘Underdog’ film

TOKYO (AP) — Masaharu Take’s films have always focused on painful stories about Japan’s “under-class,” people who are often overlooked in a nation stereotyped as monolithically well-to-do. The heroes of his latest work, “Underdog,” couldn’t be more beaten down, stoically hardworking yet hopelessly under-class: They are boxers. “Underdog” opens the Tokyo International Film Festival, which starts Saturday. The film portrays the protagonists’ gut-wrenching struggles while their fights work like cathartic celebrations of Take’s filmmaking. The festival also features the Cannes Jury Prize-winning director Koji Fukada screening several of his films, including comic book adaptation “The Real Thing.”